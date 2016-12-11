FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkish army says hits Islamic State targets in Syria, killing 12 militants
#World News
December 11, 2016 / 9:59 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish army says hits Islamic State targets in Syria, killing 12 militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes destroyed 27 Islamic State targets and killed 12 militants in the latest operations in northern Syria, the Turkish army said on Sunday.

The jets hit shelters, vehicles mounted with guns, ammunition depots and other targets strikes in the al-Bab, Bzagah and Kabr al Mukri regions of northern Syria, the army said in a statement.

The air strikes in northern Syria are part of Ankara's almost four-month-old "Euphrates Shield" operation with Turkish-backed rebels, which aims to push the jihadists and Kurdish militia fighters away from the Syrian border area.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

