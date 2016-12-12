Preparations for final operation on Syria's al-Bab under way: Turkish deputy PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Preparations are under way for a final operation by Turkish-backed rebels on the Islamic State-controlled city of al-Bab in northern Syria, Turkish deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, Kurtulmus also said humanitarian aid shipments to Syria's Aleppo city should not depend on the establishment of a ceasefire and called on the international community to help set up an aid convoy.