8 months ago
Preparations for final operation on Syria's al-Bab under way: Turkish deputy PM
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 7:58 PM / 8 months ago

Preparations for final operation on Syria's al-Bab under way: Turkish deputy PM

Rebel fighters gather during their advance towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab, northern Syria October 26, 2016.Khalil Ashawi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Preparations are under way for a final operation by Turkish-backed rebels on the Islamic State-controlled city of al-Bab in northern Syria, Turkish deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, Kurtulmus also said humanitarian aid shipments to Syria's Aleppo city should not depend on the establishment of a ceasefire and called on the international community to help set up an aid convoy.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
