8 months ago
Civilians and rebels can leave Aleppo until Wednesday night under deal: Turkish source
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 8 months ago

Civilians and rebels can leave Aleppo until Wednesday night under deal: Turkish source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - An agreement has been reached on a ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo, starting at 1500 GMT, and civilians or rebels who wish to leave will be allowed to leave by bus for Idlib until Wednesday night, a Turkish government source said on Tuesday.

He told Reuters that rebels would be able to carry light weapons with them under the deal, which was agreed after negotiations between Turkey and Russia, who are both guarantors of the agreement.

An official from the Syrian rebel Sultan Murad Brigade separately told Reuters that the first buses would leave Aleppo on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey

