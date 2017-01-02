FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish, Russian aircraft destroy Islamic State targets in Syria: army
January 2, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish, Russian aircraft destroy Islamic State targets in Syria: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes and artillery have struck Islamic State targets in Syria, killing 22 of the group's militants, while Russian aircraft hit jihadists near the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, Turkey's military said on Monday.

In a round-up of its military operations over the past 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said the Russian aircraft destroyed Islamic State targets in the area of Dayr Kak, 8 km (5 miles) southwest of al-Bab.

The Turkish military operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield', was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State militants away from the border region and in recent weeks the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

