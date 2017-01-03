FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish military says 18 Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Syria
January 3, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish military says 18 Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Syria

A rebel fighter stands near a Turkish tank as it fires towards Guzhe village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 17, 2016.Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's military, backing Syrian rebels in a four-month-old operation against Islamic State militants in northern Syria, said on Tuesday that 18 of the jihadists had been killed and 37 wounded in clashes and artillery fire on Monday.

In a round-up of its operations over the past 24 hours, the army said its warplanes destroyed four Islamic State targets and Russian aircraft hit jihadists in Dayr Kak, 8 km (5 miles) southwest of the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler

