8 months ago
Turkish military says 38 Islamic State militants 'neutralized' in air strikes, clashes
#World News
January 5, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish military says 38 Islamic State militants 'neutralized' in air strikes, clashes

A Turkish soldier gestures inside a military vehicle, part of a convoy driving in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai and heading towards the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 4, 2017.Khalil Ashawi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes and artillery have struck Islamic State targets in Syria, 'neutralizing' 38 of the group's militants, Turkey's military said in a statement on Thursday.

In a round-up of its military operations over the last 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said air strikes by Turkish fighter jets on 28 Islamic State targets destroyed shelters, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

The Turkish military operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield', was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State militants away from the border region. In recent weeks, the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

