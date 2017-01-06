Turkish military says 32 Islamic State militants killed in Syrian operations

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish military and Syrian rebels killed 32 Islamic State militants in the latest clashes in northern Syria on Thursday, Turkey's armed forces said in a statement on Friday.

In a round-up of its military operations over the last 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the army said Turkish warplanes destroyed 21 Islamic State targets in the areas of al-Bab and Bzagah, including buildings and vehicles.

Turkey's military operation, dubbed 'Euphrates Shield', was launched more than four months ago to drive Islamic State from the border and prevent a Kurdish militia taking territory in their wake. In recent weeks, the forces have been besieging the town of al-Bab.