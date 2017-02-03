FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish, coalition jets strike Islamic State, 47 'neutralized': Turkish army
February 3, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 7 months ago

Turkish, coalition jets strike Islamic State, 47 'neutralized': Turkish army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military said on Friday its warplanes and jets from the U.S.-led coalition have carried out air strikes near Syria's al-Bab, a town held by Islamic State and besieged by Turkey-backed Syrian rebels for almost two months.

A total of 47 Islamic State militants were "neutralized" in clashes and air strikes in the past 24 hours, the military said in a statement, adding that buildings, defense posts, shelters and an ammunition depot were destroyed in raids.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Robert Birsel

