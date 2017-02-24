ANKARA Turkey's military confirmed on Friday that Syrian rebels had taken full control of all neighborhoods of Syria's al-Bab from Islamic State, marking a significant advance for Ankara's drive to oust the jihadists.

Work to search and clear mines and unexploded ordnance was still underway, the army said in a statement. Turkey directly intervened in Syria in August in support of rebel factions under the FSA banner to drive Islamic State from its border. It also wants to stop Kurdish groups gaining control of the region.

Turkey-backed rebels had besieged the town of al-Bab in early December.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)