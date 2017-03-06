FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Turkey does not plan unilateral military action in Syria's Manbij: PM
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey does not plan unilateral military action in Syria's Manbij: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey does not plan a military campaign against the Syrian town of Manbij without coordinating with the United States and Russia, which have a military presence in the area, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

"(Without such coordination) there wouldn't be much of a result and things could get more complicated," Yildirim told broadcaster A Haber, adding that talks at the military level were underway.

Last week Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Manbij would be the next target in the military campaign Turkey is waging alongside Syrian rebels in northern Syria against both Islamic State and the Kurdish YPG militia.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

