Turkish PM says allies' choice of Syrian Kurdish YPG as partner unfortunate

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday it was unfortunate that some of Turkey's allies had chosen the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as a partner in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

Yildirim's comments, at a news conference, were made as the military chiefs of Turkey, the United States and Russia met in the southern Turkish province of Antalya to discuss regional security, notably in Syria and Iraq.

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is waging an insurgency in Turkey.