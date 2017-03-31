FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will continue efforts in Syria after completion of Euphrates operation: military
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey will continue efforts in Syria after completion of Euphrates operation: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish military will continue its efforts to prevent any "unwanted formation" in Syria after the completion of its operation in northern Syria, the army said on Friday.

"We are continuing our operations to protect our national security, prevent any unwanted formation, allow our displaced Syrian siblings to return to their country and maintain security and stability in the region," the military said in a statement.

Turkey launched the incursion into northern Syria more than six months ago to push Islamic State fighters away from its border and stop the advance of Kurdish fighters. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday that the operation had been completed successfully.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

