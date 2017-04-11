FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Turkey minister: Syrian government still has chemical weapons capacity
#World News
April 11, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey minister: Syrian government still has chemical weapons capacity

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addresses supporters during a political rally on Turkey's upcoming referendum, in Metz, France, March 12, 2017.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Ankara's findings showed the Syrian government still possessed chemical weapons capacity and urged for measures to prevent its potential usage.

Speaking to state-run broadcaster TRT Haber in Italy, Cavusoglu also said a transition government was urgently needed in Syria and that risks of chemical weapons would continue as long as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remained in power.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

