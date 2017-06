ISTANBUL Turkey's military returned fire against members of the Kurdish YPG militia near Syria's Afrin region overnight, broadcaster Haberturk reported early on Monday, citing military sources.

The Turkish military retaliated after YPG fighters opened fire on their positions. Afrin is in northwest Syria and near the border with Turkey.

(Reporting by Omer Berberoglu, writing by David Dolan, editing by G Crosse)