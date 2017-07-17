FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish-backed forces clash with Kurdish fighters in northwest Syria: monitors
#World News
July 17, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 9 minutes ago

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish-backed rebels clashed with Kurdish fighters from a U.S.-backed alliance in northwestern Syria on Monday in escalating violence between the two sides, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The clashes between the Turkey-backed rebels and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, took place around the village of Ain Diqna and nearby Menagh air base north of Aleppo, the war monitor said.

It said the Turkish forces were stepping up their shelling of SDF positions in other areas in an attempt by the Turkish side to advance.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Gareth Jones

