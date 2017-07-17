Turkish-backed forces clash with Kurdish fighters in northwest Syria: monitors

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish-backed rebels clashed with Kurdish fighters from a U.S.-backed alliance in northwestern Syria on Monday in escalating violence between the two sides, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The clashes between the Turkey-backed rebels and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, took place around the village of Ain Diqna and nearby Menagh air base north of Aleppo, the war monitor said.

It said the Turkish forces were stepping up their shelling of SDF positions in other areas in an attempt by the Turkish side to advance.