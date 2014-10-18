U.S.-led coalition jets strike Kobani after Islamic State shelling

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MURSITPINAR Turkey (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition jets struck suspected Islamic State targets at least twice in the besieged Syrian town of Kobani on Saturday after fierce shelling by the insurgents hit the town center.

Shelling continued after the strikes, according to witnesses.

Islamic State militants have been battling Kurdish fighters for a month to take control of the town near the Turkish border, but stepped-up coalition air strikes have helped Kurds fend off the advance.

The coalition has been bombing Islamic State targets in Iraq since August and extended the campaign to Syria in September.