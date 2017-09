Turkey says concerned about new Syrian migrant wave as Russia strikes

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is concerned about the potential for a fresh wave of Syrian migrants arriving at its border as a result of Russian air strikes in Syria, foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic told reporters on Friday.

He also said Ankara, which already hosts around 2 million migrants, was continuing talks with NATO and bilateral partners on enhancing its defense capabilities, including Patriot missile systems, but had not made a request for NATO to send military forces to Turkey.