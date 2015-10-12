FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey would talk with Russia and Iran on political solution in Syria: PM
October 12, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey would talk with Russia and Iran on political solution in Syria: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey would hold talks with Russia and Iran to work towards a political solution in Syria but would not take a foreign policy stance which “legitimizes the Syrian regime”, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

Davutoglu said in an interview on NTV that Russian air strikes in Idlib and Aleppo in Syria could cause a further influx of refugees into Turkey.

Russian strikes against rebels helped pro-government forces reclaim territory in Syria over the weekend and on Monday, dealing a fresh setback to opposition groups supported by Turkey and the United States.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall

