FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO chief urges Turkey to be 'proportionate' in response to attacks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

NATO chief urges Turkey to be 'proportionate' in response to attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Monday urged Turkey to be “proportionate” in the way it responded to terrorist attacks even though it had suffered from crises in the Middle East more than any other NATO member.

Speaking in Norway after a twin suicide bombing in the Turkish capital Ankara which killed at least 97 people, Stoltenberg said: “They (Turkey) have seen several terrorist attacks. They have the right to defend themselves, but I of course expect Turkey to be proportionate in the way they respond.”

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.