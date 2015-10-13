FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian missile systems harass Turkish warplanes: military
#World News
October 13, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian missile systems harass Turkish warplanes: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syria-based missile air defense systems harassed Turkish warplanes on Monday, Turkey’s military said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that its units gave the “necessary response”, without giving further details.

Such incidents have become almost daily occurrences close to Turkey’s 900 km (559 miles) Syria border, ratcheting up tensions and alarming NATO, of which Turkey is a member.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Jonny Hogg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
