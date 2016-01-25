FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish YPG's inclusion in talks would undermine process: minister
January 25, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG's inclusion in talks would undermine process: minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu takes part in an international conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday efforts to include “terror groups like the (Syrian Kurdish) YPG” militia among the opposition in Syrian peace talks was very dangerous and would undermine the process.

Speaking at the same news conference, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the Syrian peace talks must be inclusive and that the United Nations envoy was working hard to achieve this.

Talks between the Syrian government and opposition had been due to start in Geneva on Monday, but there is uncertainty around the negotiations, partly because of a dispute over who will be part of the opposition delegation.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
