Syrian Kurdish YPG's inclusion in talks would undermine process: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday efforts to include “terror groups like the (Syrian Kurdish) YPG” militia among the opposition in Syrian peace talks was very dangerous and would undermine the process.

Speaking at the same news conference, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the Syrian peace talks must be inclusive and that the United Nations envoy was working hard to achieve this.

Talks between the Syrian government and opposition had been due to start in Geneva on Monday, but there is uncertainty around the negotiations, partly because of a dispute over who will be part of the opposition delegation.