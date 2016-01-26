Turkey opposes Syrian Kurdish PYD joining opposition at peace talks: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey remains strongly opposed to the participation of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the main Syrian Kurdish grouping, in the opposition ranks at peace talks planned for this week, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

If the U.S.-allied PYD, which is battling Islamic State, is to join the talks aimed at resolving the five-year Syrian civil war, its place should be on the same side as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Davutoglu said in parliament.