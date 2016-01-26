FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey opposes Syrian Kurdish PYD joining opposition at peace talks: PM
January 26, 2016 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey opposes Syrian Kurdish PYD joining opposition at peace talks: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey remains strongly opposed to the participation of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the main Syrian Kurdish grouping, in the opposition ranks at peace talks planned for this week, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

If the U.S.-allied PYD, which is battling Islamic State, is to join the talks aimed at resolving the five-year Syrian civil war, its place should be on the same side as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Davutoglu said in parliament.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

