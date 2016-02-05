FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian talk of Turkish incursion in Syria is propaganda: senior Turkish official
#World News
February 5, 2016 / 10:13 AM / 2 years ago

Russian talk of Turkish incursion in Syria is propaganda: senior Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is not planning a military incursion into Syria and Russian talk of such action is propaganda, a senior Turkish government official said on Friday.

“Turkey does not have any plans or thoughts of staging a military campaign or ground incursion in Syria,” the official told Reuters, adding Russia was stepping up its own military campaign in Syria every day instead of working for a solution.

“Turkey is part of a coalition, is working with its allies, and will continue to do so. As we have repeatedly said, Turkey will not act unilaterally,” the official said.

A Russian defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday that Moscow had serious grounds to suspect Turkey was preparing a military incursion in Syria.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

