Turkey-Syria border still open, Syrians fleeing: Turkish foreign minister

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Turkey’s border with Syria remains open and up to 55,000 people are fleeing toward the frontier, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

“We are still keeping this open border policy for people fleeing (Syria),” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters as he left a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Amsterdam.

“We have received already 5,000 of them, another 50,000 to 55,000 are on their way and we cannot leave them there alone because (Russian) air strikes are ongoing ... They are attacking the schools, hospitals and civilians,” Cavusoglu said.