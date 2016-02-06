FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey-Syria border still open, Syrians fleeing: Turkish foreign minister
#World News
February 6, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey-Syria border still open, Syrians fleeing: Turkish foreign minister

Internally displaced Syrians gather at a shelter near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Turkey’s border with Syria remains open and up to 55,000 people are fleeing toward the frontier, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

“We are still keeping this open border policy for people fleeing (Syria),” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters as he left a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Amsterdam.

“We have received already 5,000 of them, another 50,000 to 55,000 are on their way and we cannot leave them there alone because (Russian) air strikes are ongoing ... They are attacking the schools, hospitals and civilians,” Cavusoglu said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Tom Koerkemeier; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
