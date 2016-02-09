FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey sees 70,000 Syrian refugees reaching border, 'won't close gates,' says PM
#World News
February 9, 2016 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey sees 70,000 Syrian refugees reaching border, 'won't close gates,' says PM

Syrians line up as they wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Some 70,000 Syrian refugees could reach the Turkish border if the military campaign there continues at this intensity, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutolgu said on Tuesday, adding Turkey will not shut its gates to the refugees.

Davutoglu made the comments in a speech to his party in parliament. Turkey, which is already sheltering 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has largely kept its gates closed in recent days as a tens of thousands seek refuge from Syrian and Russian assaults on opposition-held territory in northwest Syria.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
