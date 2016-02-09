Turkey sees 70,000 Syrian refugees reaching border, 'won't close gates,' says PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Some 70,000 Syrian refugees could reach the Turkish border if the military campaign there continues at this intensity, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutolgu said on Tuesday, adding Turkey will not shut its gates to the refugees.

Davutoglu made the comments in a speech to his party in parliament. Turkey, which is already sheltering 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has largely kept its gates closed in recent days as a tens of thousands seek refuge from Syrian and Russian assaults on opposition-held territory in northwest Syria.