Syria deal 'important step' to resolving crisis: Turkey foreign minister
#World News
February 12, 2016 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Syria deal 'important step' to resolving crisis: Turkey foreign minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu takes part in an international conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An agreement between major powers to cease hostilities in Syria to provide humanitarian aid is “an important step” toward resolving the crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on his Twitter account on Friday.

The parties to the conflict should “embrace the opportunity” the deal provides to stop airstrikes, cease the targeting of civilians and offer humanitarian access, Cavusoglu said.

The United States, Russia and a more than a dozen other nations reached a deal in Munich on Friday that is aimed at eventually paving a way for a political transition in Turkey’s war-torn neighbor.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan

