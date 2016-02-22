FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish-Saudi ground operation in Syria not on agenda - Cavusoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A military ground operation in Syria by Turkey and Saudi Arabia is not on the agenda and any such move would need to involve all countries in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Russian air strikes were the biggest obstacle to achieving a ceasefire in Syria, Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara. He said the Syrian opposition, which said on Saturday it had agreed to the “possibility” of a temporary truce, would meet in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

