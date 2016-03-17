Turkey opposes unilateral steps to change Syria's structure: official

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey opposes unilateral steps to create new structures in Syria on an ethnic basis, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Thursday, as Syria’s Kurdish-controlled regions voted to approve a federal system in the north of the country.

“Russia’s partial withdrawal may soften the climate there. Syria must remain as one without being weakened and the Syrian people must decide on its future in agreement and with a constitution. Every unilateral initiative will harm Syria’s unity,” the official said.