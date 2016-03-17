FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey opposes unilateral steps to change Syria's structure: official
March 17, 2016 / 11:58 AM / a year ago

Turkey opposes unilateral steps to change Syria's structure: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey opposes unilateral steps to create new structures in Syria on an ethnic basis, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Thursday, as Syria’s Kurdish-controlled regions voted to approve a federal system in the north of the country.

“Russia’s partial withdrawal may soften the climate there. Syria must remain as one without being weakened and the Syrian people must decide on its future in agreement and with a constitution. Every unilateral initiative will harm Syria’s unity,” the official said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

