Rocket fire from Syria wounds three people in Turkish border town
April 7, 2016 / 6:23 AM / a year ago

Rocket fire from Syria wounds three people in Turkish border town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - As many as three people were wounded when rocket fire from an Islamic State-controlled area in northern Syria entered Turkish territory, striking the border town of Kilis on Thursday, security sources.

The artillery hit a house in the town center, they said. Another police source said one person was wounded.

Television footage showed residents wearing pajamas and covered in gray cement dust rushing outside.

NATO member Turkey, which faces multiple security threats, is on heightened alert after four suicide bombings already this year, two of which have been blamed on Islamic State, which holds swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria.

Kilis, which is home to large numbers of Syrian refugees, has suffered repeatedly from cross-border shelling. In March, two people, including a young child, were killed in cross-border artillery fire blamed on Islamic State in Syria.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
