Turkish army hits back after rocket fire from Syria, kills four Islamic State fighters
May 5, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Turkish army hits back after rocket fire from Syria, kills four Islamic State fighters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish artillery fired into Islamic State-held territory in Syria on Thursday, killing four militants, in retaliation for cross-border rockets that wounded three Turks, security sources and media said.

Two rockets fired by Islamic State from Syria landed in a residential area of the town of Kilis earlier in the day, its mayor, Hasan Kara, said. One person was slightly wounded.

Kilis, which stands on the Syrian border in southern Turkey, has been repeatedly targeted by Islamic State barrages which have killed 19 people since the start of the year.

The Turkish armed forces fired howitzers at two targets on the Syrian side, Dogan News Agency said, citing the military.

NATO member Turkey, which is part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State, has routinely returned fire, destroying gun positions and killing 370 jihadists, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Reporting by Akin Aytekin and Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler and Angus MacSwan

