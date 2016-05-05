FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead after rockets hits Turkish border town: security sources
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 5, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

One dead after rockets hits Turkish border town: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR/ANKARA (Reuters) - Five rockets from Islamic State-controlled Syrian territory struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, killing one and injuring eight people, security sources said on Thursday.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the militant group, has been frequently hit by rocket fire in recent weeks.

Turkey’s military had previously retaliated with fire into the militant-controlled lands. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Ankara was ready to send ground forces into Syria to tackle Islamic State militants if need be.

NATO member Turkey is part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the militants in Syria and northern Iraq and has stepped up its efforts after initial reluctance to confront the group, which controls swathes of territory along its border.

The United States and Turkey have for months been discussing a military plan to drive Islamic State from the border.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton

