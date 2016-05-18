'Partial improvement' in Turkish border town targeted by Islamic State: spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - The security situation in the Turkish border town of Kilis has improved partially, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday, after months of rocket fire from Syria killed 21 people there so far this year.
Islamic State has repeatedly targeted Kilis, which hosts a large Syrian refugee population, since January, but no attacks have been reported in recent weeks.
Kalin was speaking at a news conference.
