Air strikes, Turkish shelling kill seven Islamic State militants in Syria: media
June 6, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Air strikes, Turkish shelling kill seven Islamic State militants in Syria: media

Residents and Civil Defense members inspect damage after an air strike on the rebel held al-Saliheen district in Aleppo, Syria, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shelling by Turkey’s military and attacks by U.S.-led coalition aircraft killed seven Islamic State militants in Syria, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

Turkish howitzers and rocket launchers opened fire over the border, while the air strikes hit an area near the Syrian town of Azaz, the agency said, citing security sources, but giving no detail on when the attacks took place.

The shelling and air strikes destroyed weapons systems that the militants were preparing to use to fire on Turkey, the agency said.

Azaz lies south of the Turkish border town of Kilis, which has been repeatedly hit by Islamic State rockets.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
