Coalition air strikes, Turkish army kill eight Islamic State militants: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Air strikes by U.S.-led coalition warplanes and artillery fire from Turkey killed eight Islamic State fighters in northern Syria, state-run Anadolu Agency cited the Turkish military as saying on Sunday.

Ten Islamic State targets were hit in the strikes, which also destroyed one building used by the militants as a base, the agency said.

It said Turkish army howitzers fired on the militants as they were preparing to open fire on Turkey on Saturday from the areas of Baragitah, Tel Ahmar and Shabaniye in northern Syria.

Turkey and the coalition have carried out regular strikes against Islamic State in the area in recent months after rocket attacks by the militants on the Turkish border town of Kilis.

Kilis, just across the frontier from an Islamic State-controlled region of Syria, has been hit by rockets more than 70 times this year. More than 20 people have been killed.