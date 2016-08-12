Turkey's role in U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State will see no interruption: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's role in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State will continue without interruption following last month's failed military coup, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said in an interview with the Haberturk television channel on Friday.

Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest armed forces, is restructuring its security forces after the abortive July 15 coup and has dismissed thousands of soldiers, including around 40 percent of generals.