a year ago
Turkey's role in U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State will see no interruption: minister
#World News
August 12, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Turkey's role in U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State will see no interruption: minister

A flag belonging to the Islamic State fighters is seen on a motorbike after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016.SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's role in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State will continue without interruption following last month's failed military coup, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said in an interview with the Haberturk television channel on Friday.

Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest armed forces, is restructuring its security forces after the abortive July 15 coup and has dismissed thousands of soldiers, including around 40 percent of generals.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
