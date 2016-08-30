FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish tank hit near Syria's Jarablus, three soldiers wounded: military
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 7:28 AM / in a year

Turkish tank hit near Syria's Jarablus, three soldiers wounded: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were wounded on Tuesday after their tank came under fire west of the Syrian border town of Jarablus, where Syrian rebels backed by Turkish forces drove out Islamic State militants last week.

Operations against militants in the area were continuing, the Turkish military said in a statement, without specifying who had fired on the tank. Turkey’s military incursion into Syria, launched last Wednesday, is targeting both Islamic State militants and Kurdish militia fighters.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

