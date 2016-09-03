A wall along the border between Turkey and Syria is pictured near the southeastern town of Deliosman in Kilis province, Turkey, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL Turkish tanks crossed into northern Syria from Kilis province on Saturday and howitzers pounded Islamic State positions in the area, Dogan news agency said, marking Turkey's second incursion in an operation aimed at sweeping militants from its borders.

The tanks crossed the frontier near the Turkish village of Cobanbey, the agency said. Cobanbey, is across from Syria's al Rai, which has switched between Islamic State and rebel control in recent months.

The area is some 55 kilometers southwest of Jarablus, where last week Turkish-backed Syrian forces launched "Operation Euphrates Shield", Turkey's first major incursion into Syria since the war started five years ago.

A Reuters cameraman in the area earlier heard a repeated booming sound and saw plumes of smoke rising from the Syrian side of the border.

The United States has voiced concerns about Turkish strikes on Kurdish-aligned groups that Washington has backed in its battle against Islamic State. Germany said it did not want to see a lasting Turkish presence in an already tangled conflict.

Turkey has said it has no plans to stay in Syria and simply aims to protect its frontier from the militant group and the Kurdish YPG militia, which it sees as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK group fighting an insurgency on Turkish soil.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Umit Ozdal; Additional reporting by John Davison; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Bolton)