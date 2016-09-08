FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish soldiers return fire on Syrian Kurdish militia: military officials
#World News
September 8, 2016 / 8:23 AM / a year ago

Turkish soldiers return fire on Syrian Kurdish militia: military officials

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) rides on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 22, 2016.Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish fighters opened fire on a Turkish border post on Wednesday and Turkish soldiers returned fire, Turkish military officials in the region said on Thursday.

Turkey last month launched its "Euphrates Shield" operation, aimed at securing its border in northern Syria from Islamic State militants and stopping the advance of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Turkey sees the U.S.-backed YPG as a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has carried out a three-decade insurgency in southeast Turkey.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair

