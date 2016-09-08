FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish military says takes control of four settlements in Syria operation
#World News
September 8, 2016 / 12:22 PM / a year ago

Turkish military says takes control of four settlements in Syria operation

Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces prepare to fire a mortar shell towards positions held by Islamic State fighters in northern province of Raqqa, Syria May 27, 2016.Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's military said on Thursday it had taken control of four residential areas in northern Syria as it presses an offensive to sweep Islamic State out of a patch of border territory and prevent Kurdish militia fighters gaining ground in their wake.

The military said it had taken control of the Kantara, Es Sehid, Al Humran and Taslihuyuk settlements. Turkish tanks and special forces, backed by fighter jets, entered Syria two weeks ago to support mostly Turkmen and Arab rebels in an operation which has secured some 90 km (56 miles) along the border.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

