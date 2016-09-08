ANKARA Turkey's military said on Thursday it had taken control of four residential areas in northern Syria as it presses an offensive to sweep Islamic State out of a patch of border territory and prevent Kurdish militia fighters gaining ground in their wake.
The military said it had taken control of the Kantara, Es Sehid, Al Humran and Taslihuyuk settlements. Turkish tanks and special forces, backed by fighter jets, entered Syria two weeks ago to support mostly Turkmen and Arab rebels in an operation which has secured some 90 km (56 miles) along the border.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
