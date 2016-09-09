ANKARA Turkish air strikes destroyed four stationary targets in northern Syria on Friday, the military said in a statement, as it continues attacks against militants in the region.
Turkey last month launched an operation it calls Euphrates Shield, its first major incursion into Syria since the start of the five-year-old civil war, aimed at clearing Islamic State militants and Syrian Kurdish fighters from its borders.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
