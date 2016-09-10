FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Turkey says backs Syria truce deal, preparing aid for Aleppo

A wall along the border between Turkey and Syria is pictured near the southeastern town of Deliosman in Kilis province, Turkey, August 29, 2016.Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey welcomes a U.S.-Russian deal on a nationwide truce in Syria and is preparing to provide humanitarian aid to the northern city of Aleppo in conjunction with the United Nations, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The U.S. and Russia earlier hailed the deal to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide truce from sundown on Monday, improved humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned Islamist groups.

Turkey, which launched its first major military incursion into Syria two and half weeks ago, said a cessation of fighting and the provision of aid around Aleppo was particularly key. It said it would support efforts to ensure the truce holds and to turn the deal into a longer-term political solution.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

