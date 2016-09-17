FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish-backed rebels push south in north Syria: Turkish army
September 16, 2016 / 4:48 PM / a year ago

Turkish-backed rebels push south in north Syria: Turkish army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish-backed rebels were pushing south in an operation in northern Syria on Friday, Turkey's military said, and five rebels and five Islamic State militants had been killed across the region.

The Turkish military also said in a statement that U.S. special forces were supporting an operation that was being carried out between the Syrian towns of Azaz and al-Rai.

Turkish-backed rebels have been battling Islamic State militants along the border as part of operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched last month, and in recent weeks pushed the jihadists away from the frontier with the support of Turkish warplanes and tanks.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
