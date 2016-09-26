FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey welcomes withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters from Manbij: Deputy PM
#World News
September 26, 2016 / 10:53 AM / a year ago

Turkey welcomes withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish fighters from Manbij: Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A significant portion of Kurdish YPG militia fighters who were in the northern Syrian town of Manbij are withdrawing to the east of the Euphrates river in a move welcomed by Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters on Monday.

Ankara has demanded that the YPG forces move east of the Euphrates, viewing the group as closely linked to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants fighting in southeast Turkey and deeming both groups terrorist organizations.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
