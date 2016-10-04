Turkish PM threatens Kurdish militia in north Syria, warns of Iraq sectarianism

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday Turkey's military was capable of removing the Kurdish YPG militia from northern Syria "just as it did Islamic State", and warned of new sectarian clashes in Iraq after a planned offensive on Mosul.

Speaking in parliament, Yildirim said Turkey's operations in Syria would continue until "all terrorist groups" around the city of Al-Bab were eradicated and said the Kurdish militia was filling a vacuum left by Islamic State.

He said U.S.-led plans for an assault on the Iraqi city of Mosul were not clear and that there was a risk Mosul could become the scene of new sectarian clashes after any operation to remove Islamic State from the area.