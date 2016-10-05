Philippine president would face obstacles in cutting U.S. arms reliance
(Please note: language in fourth paragraph may offend some readers)
ANKARA One Turkish soldier was killed and three slightly wounded in a clash with Islamic State fighters in Syria in which 18 militants were "neutralized", the Turkish military said in a statement on Wednesday.
Separately, U.S.-led coalition warplanes launched nine air strikes on Islamic State targets in northern Syria, "neutralizing" five militants, the statement said in a daily round up on a Turkish-backed military operation in Syria launched in August.
BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned Turkey that keeping troops in northern Iraq could lead to a "regional war," according to comments broadcast on state TV on Wednesday.
LES CAYES, Haiti/GUANTANAMO, Cuba Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powered towards the Bahamas and the U.S. coast early on Wednesday after battering Haiti and Cuba with torrential rain, wreaking havoc among the struggling Haitian population.