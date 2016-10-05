ANKARA One Turkish soldier was killed and three slightly wounded in a clash with Islamic State fighters in Syria in which 18 militants were "neutralized", the Turkish military said in a statement on Wednesday.

Separately, U.S.-led coalition warplanes launched nine air strikes on Islamic State targets in northern Syria, "neutralizing" five militants, the statement said in a daily round up on a Turkish-backed military operation in Syria launched in August.

