ANKARA Thirty one Islamic State militants have been killed in clashes and U.S.-led coalition air strikes in northern Syria over the last 24 hours, the Turkish military said on Sunday, marking an escalation in violence in the area.

It said in a statement that 14 of the jihadists had been killed as they attempted to enter the villages of Akhtarin and Turkmen Bareh, which are under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.

Another 17 Islamic State fighters were killed in air strikes by coalition warplanes in the same areas, the military said.

