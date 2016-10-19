Erdogan says one million could come to Turkey if Aleppo exodus starts

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday at least one million Syrians could flee to Turkey if there is an exodus from the city of Aleppo, the rebel-held east of which is currently under siege from Syrian and Russian forces.

In a speech at the presidential palace, Erdogan said he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday night an agreement on removing from Aleppo the group formally known as Nusra Front, and now called Jabhat Fatah al Sham.