FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Syria operation will be turning point in fight against Islamic State: Turkey minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

Syria operation will be turning point in fight against Islamic State: Turkey minister

A Turkish military warning sign, with the closed Karkamis border gate in the background, is pictured in Karkamis, bordering with the Islamic State-held Syrian town of Jarablus, in Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 1, 2015.Murad Sezer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The operation to cleanse Islamic State militants from the northern Syrian town of Jarablus will be a turning point in the fight against the hardline group, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also said on his official Twitter account that the Jarablus operation will accelerate the removal of Islamic State from Syria's northern Aleppo region.

"We don't need to fight against mosquitoes, our aim is to eradicate the swamp and remove threats against Turkey," he said.

Turkish special forces, tanks and jets backed by planes from the U.S.-led coalition launched their first co-ordinated offensive into Syria on Wednesday to try to drive Islamic State from the border and prevent further gains by Kurdish militia fighters.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.