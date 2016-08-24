Syria operation will be turning point in fight against Islamic State: Turkey minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The operation to cleanse Islamic State militants from the northern Syrian town of Jarablus will be a turning point in the fight against the hardline group, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also said on his official Twitter account that the Jarablus operation will accelerate the removal of Islamic State from Syria's northern Aleppo region.

"We don't need to fight against mosquitoes, our aim is to eradicate the swamp and remove threats against Turkey," he said.

Turkish special forces, tanks and jets backed by planes from the U.S.-led coalition launched their first co-ordinated offensive into Syria on Wednesday to try to drive Islamic State from the border and prevent further gains by Kurdish militia fighters.