FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seize several villages from Islamic State: rebels, monitor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seize several villages from Islamic State: rebels, monitor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized several villages from Islamic State on Saturday near Turkey's border with Syria, in further advances against the jihadist group, the insurgents and monitors said.

The Hamza Brigade, a group fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army, said it had taken control of Arab Ezza, a village near which Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes on Friday.

A source in the Failaq al-Sham rebel group said FSA factions had also captured the villages of Fursan, Lilawa, Kino and Najma just south of Arab Ezza.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group confirmed that the rebels had taken several villages.

Turkey last week launched its first major incursion into Syria since the civil war began five years ago. Its tanks and warplanes are backing rebels who are fighting separately against both Islamic State and the Kurdish YPG militia.

Ankara's offensive has alarmed the West, with Washington saying that action aimed at the YPG, part of a U.S.-backed coalition also fighting against Islamic State, risks undermining the broader goal of ridding Syria of the jihadist group.

Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies began the Aug. 24 offensive by seizing Jarablus, a Syrian frontier town, from Islamic State, before turning their sights on what the army said were YPG positions. The YPG denied they were there.

Arab Ezza is about 30 km (20 miles) west of Jarablus.

Reporting by John Davison and Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.